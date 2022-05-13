Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 1,498 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.50. 59,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

