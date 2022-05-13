Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 185 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 0.9% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Illumina by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $20,974,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 735,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $298,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.42. 1,358,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,087. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.78. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.35 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.77.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

