Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.11% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 70,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000.

Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,818. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $35.31.

