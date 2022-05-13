Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $308,851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after buying an additional 1,525,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $220,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $406.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.