Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 176 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 48.1% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cummins by 1,947.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after buying an additional 166,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

CMI traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.24. 24,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,026. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $270.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

