Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BioNTech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in BioNTech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNTX traded up $13.84 on Thursday, hitting $158.00. 2,225,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.07. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $121.32 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 34.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.59.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

