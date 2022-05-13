Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in CSX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CSX by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in CSX by 35.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.00. 20,225,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,896,654. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

