Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Welltower by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after buying an additional 97,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WELL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $88.01. 68,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,778. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.17. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

