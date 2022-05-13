Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,170,000 after purchasing an additional 76,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
