Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $2.93 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after buying an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $360.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,668,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,813,405. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.02 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $398.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

