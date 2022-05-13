Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. MP Materials accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 49,200 shares of company stock worth $1,911,264 and sold 4,935,876 shares worth $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,886. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 3.38.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

