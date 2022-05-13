Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 516 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.24. The company had a trading volume of 83,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,809. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $82.47.

