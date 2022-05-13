Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $899,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.38. 3,433,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,629. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

