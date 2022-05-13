Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. 26,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 212.13 and a beta of 1.20. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,375.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

