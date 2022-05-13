Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Stake in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 989,551 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 1.85% of Remark worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Remark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Remark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

MARK stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 1,462,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,143. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Remark ( NASDAQ:MARK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 171.81% and a negative return on equity of 96.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

