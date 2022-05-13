Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.91% of Crown Crafts worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 49,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

CRWS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,264. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $60.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $22.74 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 22,717 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $154,248.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 42,162 shares of company stock worth $289,494 over the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

