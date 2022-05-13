CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVI. Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.69. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

