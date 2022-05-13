CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.05

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 10600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.51.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

