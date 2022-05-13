CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.11.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $120.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.24.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $1,348,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,810,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

