CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.97 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $13.07 on Friday, reaching $133.57. 958,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,674. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.91 and a 200-day moving average of $161.06. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $73,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $293,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.