DA Davidson Comments on Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter.

SFST has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $344.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $65.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,630,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,738,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

