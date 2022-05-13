Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the April 15th total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SBMSF remained flat at $$0.19 on Friday. Danakali has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

Get Danakali alerts:

About Danakali (Get Rating)

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.