Daniel E. Owens Sells 1,000 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Daniel E. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $15,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $170,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $752.35 million and a PE ratio of -27.22. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $2,298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter valued at $104,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

