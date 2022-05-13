Daniel Shribman Buys 15,000 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) Director Daniel Shribman purchased 15,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,023,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,485.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.37. 1,685,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,738. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $73.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

