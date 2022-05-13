Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($53.68) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($61.58) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.35 ($61.42).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €54.80 ($57.68) on Monday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($65.13) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($75.93). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.61.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

