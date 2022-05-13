Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on Danone in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.35 ($61.42).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €54.80 ($57.68) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.60. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($65.13) and a one year high of €72.13 ($75.93).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

