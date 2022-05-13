Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 736.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,637. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

