Dash Reaches Market Capitalization of $624.31 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $624.31 million and approximately $176.39 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $58.22 or 0.00196929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002838 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000468 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00302296 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000521 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,722,350 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.