Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the April 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DASTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($64.21) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. 63,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,767. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 418.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 168,012 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

