Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 966.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAIO. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Data I/O from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Data I/O from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 593,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 364,490 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 274,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Data I/O stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 8.24%.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

