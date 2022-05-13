DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 25,244 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,244 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $2,294,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,623,000 after purchasing an additional 536,542 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 201,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 172,675 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 140,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 146,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

