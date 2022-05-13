DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 322 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 131,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

