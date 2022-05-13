DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 3,779 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,581 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 537.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 210.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,580,000 after purchasing an additional 386,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $15.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.22. The company had a trading volume of 50,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,000. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $451.66 and its 200 day moving average is $542.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

