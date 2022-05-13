DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 8,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,865,000 after purchasing an additional 64,453 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.57.

LIN traded up $7.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.07. 54,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,150. The stock has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.03 and a 200 day moving average of $317.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

