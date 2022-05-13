DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $312.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $11.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.92. The stock had a trading volume of 58,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,460. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.90 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,719.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

