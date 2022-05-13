DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $2,808,162.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 15,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $679,554.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

EVERTEC stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,358. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $51.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

