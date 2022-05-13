DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $68.64 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 646.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 474,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 410,802 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $68,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $7,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.27. 212,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,682,893. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.69. The firm has a market cap of $405.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

