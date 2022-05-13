DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,362 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.07% of Illumina worth $41,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Illumina by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded up $16.65 on Friday, hitting $234.07. The company had a trading volume of 40,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.35 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.77.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

