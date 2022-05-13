DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 3,779 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $5,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $15.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.22. 50,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.08. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

