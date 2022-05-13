DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth about $127,313,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of PTC by 60.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after acquiring an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of PTC by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,214,000 after acquiring an additional 568,350 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,135,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 153.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,866,000 after acquiring an additional 419,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.29. 38,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.22 and its 200-day moving average is $113.37. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

