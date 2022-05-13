DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 550.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,812,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $116.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,709. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

FMC announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.