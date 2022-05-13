DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $18.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.13. 42,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

