DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $10,158,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.99. The stock had a trading volume of 31,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,664. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.85 and a 200-day moving average of $203.83. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $158.27 and a one year high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.29.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

