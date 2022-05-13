DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,771,000 after acquiring an additional 662,233 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,605,000 after purchasing an additional 315,029 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,748,000 after buying an additional 600,465 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,798,000 after buying an additional 329,780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,241,000 after buying an additional 66,886 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.54. 40,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.03. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

