DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.08% of Viasat worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Viasat by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Viasat by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 55,881 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $2,047,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Viasat by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,833,000 after buying an additional 56,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

VSAT stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.74. 8,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

