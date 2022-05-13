DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Cut to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of DBS Group stock opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9972 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

