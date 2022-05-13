DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Raised to $44.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DCP Midstream from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.65). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 61.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 51.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 582,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 198,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 12.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,031,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after acquiring an additional 337,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 31.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,195,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 288,534 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

