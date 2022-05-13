Decentraland Market Cap Hits $2.03 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentraland has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentraland

MANA is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,673,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,844,094,605 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

