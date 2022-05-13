DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Trading Volume Tops $412.00

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $412.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007215 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,682,871 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.