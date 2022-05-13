Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.83.

DFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC set a C$41.50 price objective on shares of Definity Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Definity Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Shares of DFY traded up C$1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$31.98. 683,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,577. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.00 and a 1 year high of C$35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.20. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$749.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$766.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Definity Financial (Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.